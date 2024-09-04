Sepsis a top killer behind heart disease, cancer in US: What to know, how to avoid the condition

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson, 62, is sharing her recent health scare after she was hospitalized with sepsis, a potentially deadly disease that results from the body’s response to an infection.

“This entire health scare came unannounced — with no warning,” Gunvalson told Fox News Digital.

As Sepsis Awareness Month kicks off this September, Gunvalson’s timely story is helping to raise awareness of the illness.

“Sepsis awareness can and does save lives, yet only 65% of American adults have ever heard of it,” Selena A. Gilles, clinical professor and associate dean at New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, told Fox News Digital.

Gilles is on the advisory board of the Sepsis Alliance, a California-based organization that works across the country to decrease suffering from sepsis.

“Prompt recognition and treatment can be of great importance in preventing significant illness and even mortality,” Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Gunvalson’s diagnosis

Gunvalson shared the details of her sepsis diagnosis with Fox News Digital.

“Two weeks ago, when I was heading to my office, I was very delirious and unclear on where I was going,” Gunvalson said via email.

“Once I got into the office, my staff realized I was not acting normal,” she went on. “My assistant thought that I was possibly having a stroke.”

The emergency room diagnosed Gunvalson with a “sinus disease” and sent her home, but by the next morning, she was “extremely incoherent” — so her boyfriend took her back to the hospital.

“I was admitted for six days with sepsis and pneumonia,” she said.

Gunvalson was treated with a course of antibiotics and is now recovering at home, while staying in regular contact with the sepsis team at the hospital.

The reality TV star has experienced some memory loss and difficulty concentrating, but said she hopes the “brain fog” will improve over time.

In retrospect, the sepsis may have stemmed from a sinus infection two months ago that was treated by multiple rounds of antibiotics, Gunvalson said.

Symptoms and dangers

Common symptoms of sepsis include fever, chills, rapid heart rate, confusion, shortness of breath, extreme pain and clammy or sweaty skin, according to Gilles.

A high fever — especially in those who are at increased risk of infection and are feeling extremely unwell — should warrant seeking medical attention as soon as possible, Glatt added.

“Fatigue and lethargy in the setting of infection can be a sign of pneumonia and potential sepsis, even without overt pulmonary symptoms,” Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News’ senior medical analyst and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital.

As sepsis can start within hours, Gilles suggested following the acronym “TIME” to remember that time is of the essence when it comes to seeking treatment.

T – Temperature (higher or lower than normal)

I – Infection (know the signs and symptoms)

M – Mental decline (confusion, sleepiness and difficulty awakening)

E – Extremely ill (severe pain, discomfort and shortness of breath)

Approximately 1.7 million adults are diagnosed with sepsis every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The illness kills 350,000 American adults each year and is a leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, Gilles noted.

It is the third-leading killer behind heart disease, which takes just over 700,000 lives each year, and cancer, which causes more than 600,000 annual deaths, per CDC data.

“Sepsis takes a life every 90 seconds — that’s more lives than opioids, breast cancer, prostate cancer and stroke combined,” she said.

Common myths about sepsis

Many people mistakenly assume that sepsis is an infection.

“Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death,” Gilles said.

The condition can come after any infection — whether just a scrape or cut, a dental procedure or surgery, or even a [bacteria], fungus or parasite — triggers a “chain reaction” in the body, the doctor added.

Another common myth is that sepsis only occurs in those who are (or were recently) hospitalized.

Most cases of sepsis, around 87%, start before a patient enters the hospital, Gilles said.

“Community-acquired infections, such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia and even simple cuts or scrapes can lead to sepsis if not treated properly,” Gilles noted.

Many people also think sepsis only affects immunocompromised people.

“Sepsis can strike almost anyone at almost any time,” Glatt said.

“While certain individuals are at higher risk of getting a severe infection that can even be deadly, serious infections can strike even a perfectly healthy young person with rare but potentially fatal consequences,” he went on.

Older adults, infants and those with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are at a higher risk, however.

Treatment and prevention

The first step is discovering the underlying cause of the infection, according to the CDC.

Sepsis often starts in the gastrointestinal tract, lungs, skin or urinary tract.

Treatment will vary based on the underlying infection, but often involves administering antibiotics as soon as possible.

“While antibiotics are crucial for treating an underlying bacterial infection, managing sepsis often requires a comprehensive approach — including fluids, medications to support blood pressure, and sometimes surgery or [a ventilator], depending on the severity,” said Gilles.

Surgery is sometimes necessary to remove tissue damaged by the infection, the CDC states.

It’s also important to maintain blood flow to the organs, often with fluids.

“If you suspect sepsis, seek medical attention right away,” Gilles advised.

The risk can be reduced by quickly identifying and managing infections, according to the doctor.

Added Gilles, “It can also be prevented by practicing good hygiene, staying current with vaccinations, staying in good health, keeping cuts clean and dry, and promptly seeking treatment when infections are suspected.”