Saunas have health benefits, but overuse is linked to dangerous health risks

Taking time to sit in a sauna can be a great way to decompress after a grueling workout or even a stressful day.

While in a sauna, you can add to the relaxation by reading your favorite book, listening to a motivational podcast or just by closing your eyes, taking deep breaths and sweating the stress away.

Saunas are commonly found at gyms and spas, but you can buy one for your home.

A sauna offers health benefits, but it’s also important to be mindful of risks.

What are the different types of saunas?What are the health benefits that come from sauna use?How long is it safe to go in the sauna?Are there any risks of sauna use I should be aware of?

A sauna is “a specific room heated to about 150 to 195 (F) degrees, and where the temperature and humidity of the room can be controlled with sprinkling water on the rocks in the heater/stove,” according to the North American Sauna Society’s website.

Some of the most commonly found saunas are wood-burning saunas, electrically heated saunas, manufactured sauna rooms, smoke saunas, steam rooms and infrared rooms.

For the most part, many of the health benefits are consistent no matter what type of sauna you use.

“While many benefits overlap, steam may be better for respiratory issues, far infrared for weight loss and recovery,” Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified dermatologist from Scottsdale, Arizona, and founder of youth skin care brand BTWN, told Fox News Digital via email.

There are several different health benefits that come along with sauna use.

“Both steam and dry saunas can have beneficial effects on respiratory conditions, cardiovascular disease and dementia,” Jeffy said.

“They also help stiff muscles and joints and increase circulation to the skin. Both steam and infrared saunas have beneficial effects on blood pressure. Infrared saunas may improve weight loss when combined with exercise and improve muscle recovery.”

The time at which you use a sauna doesn’t matter, according to Jeffy. Either a morning sweat or a relaxing sit in the sauna before bed can boast health benefits.

Many people also choose to hop in a sauna after a workout.

“Post-workout sessions help improve weight control and muscle recovery,” Jeffy said.

When in a sauna, make sure you keep track of how long you’ve been inside.

Many gym saunas have a clock, so you don’t have to take your phone inside, potentially causing it to overheat.

If there isn’t a timer or clock available, make sure to bring one with you or set an alarm to sound so you know when it’s time to exit.

“The maximum time to spend in the dry sauna or steam room is about 15-20 minutes,” Jeffy said. “Infrared sauna can be used longer, anywhere from 20-40 minutes.”

While sauna use does include benefits, there are also risks you should be aware of if you decide to add it to your routine.

The risks include dehydration, heat exhaustion and stroke, according to Jeffy.

To avoid potential dehydration, bring a bottle of water into the sauna with you.

If you aren’t a regular sauna user already, consider a slow progression to allow your body to adjust and slowly begin increasing the time you sit inside.

Lastly, if you are pregnant, sick, intoxicated or prone to dizziness, you should not use a sauna, according to Jeffy.

“Saunas should not be used if you have had a recent heart attack, or history of angina, aortic stenosis or congestive heart failure,” Jeffy added.