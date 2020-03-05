San Francisco reports 2 cases of coronavirus in patients with 'no known contact'

Health officials in San Francisco announced two cases of presumptive positive coronavirus in two unrelated patients who are being cared for in separate hospitals and have no known prior contact with COVID-19. Officials said the cases are “likely indicative of community transmission of COVID-19.”

One patient is described as a woman in her 40s who is listed in fair condition, and the other is described as a man in his 90s and is in serious condition with underlying health issues, according to a city press release. Both patients are isolated at two different hospitals in San Francisco.

“We want everyone to remain calm and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy,” Mayor London Breed said in a press release. “We have been increasing resources and staffing to prepare for the community spread of this virus, and we will do everything we can protect public health. The City is in regular contact with all hospitals and health facilities in San Francisco, and our health system is prepared to deliver care to everyone in need and provide a coordinated response as additional cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed.”

The city declared a local emergency on Feb. 25 in order to “better-prepare for confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in San Francisco.” As of March 4, the state’s health department said there have been 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, including 24 in repatriated citizens, and one death. The other 29 confirmed cases include 12 that are travel-related, 10 instances of person-to-person transmission, four community-acquired cases and three with unknown origin.