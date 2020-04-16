Rolling coronavirus patients on stomach may help chances of recovery, expert says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A decades-old practice of flipping patients with respiratory issues onto their front side rather than having them lay on their backs may prove beneficial when dealing with coronavirus, and even increase chances of recovery, as the position is helping to improve oxygen delivery and absorption, experts say.

Dr. Imran Sharief, a pulmonary disease specialist in California, told Fox News that using what is called “prone positioning” with his coronavirus patients has proven beneficial. When patients on ventilators lie on their backs, a significant amount of pressure from the rib cage, fat content, secretions and gravity pulls contents in the body downward, thereby compressing airways, he said.

PROTECTING CANCER PATIENTS AMID CORONAVIRUS: HOW TO SAFELY OFFER SUPPORT

Simply turning patients onto their front alleviates pressure and offers more area to deliver oxygen, lending more absorption in the system that will aid in oxygen delivery to all organs in the body.

Sharief, who works with patients across all counties in California, explained an average person normally intakes room air, which contains 21 percent oxygen, while COVID-19 patients require 90 to 100 percent oxygen.

Sharief, who began treating coronavirus patients six to eight weeks ago, said that of the approximately 50 to 100 patients that he’s seen, up to 50 percent were treated with prone positioning in addition to other therapies.

CALIFORNIA NURSING HOME UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER 13 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS, 67 INFECTED

“We do see improvement in oxygenation. It does help us in delivering oxygen to the organ system,” Sharief said, adding the technique has also shown success in patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

That said, whether prone positioning will help a COVID-19 patient come off a ventilator remains to be seen. Sharief said it’s simply too early to tell, though there has been some improvement.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Sharief noted that his patients requiring ventilator support have been both male and female of all ages, with the youngest in their 30s.

Sharief’s suggestion to other health care physicians is to practice prone positioning early in the treatment of COVID-19, even as soon as the virus is suspected, to improve patients’ outcomes and getting them off the ventilator.