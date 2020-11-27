Retired police chief thankful for coronavirus recovery after 21-day hospital stay

A retired police chief in California who was struck by the coronavirus said his 21-day stint in the hospital is evidence that the illness doesn’t discriminate.

“COVID doesn’t care, it’s going to hit who it’s going to hit and you don’t want to be the unlucky one like I was who it hits real hard,” Carlos Basurto, 51, told KTVU.com. “I wish this virus on no one.”

Basurto, who was released from the hospital this summer and is regaining his strength, told the news outlet that his coronavirus plight began with a family trip to New Orleans in March. The recently retired chief, who has asthma, developed a fever and cough and had issues breathing.

He told KTVU.com that he went straight to the emergency room when he got home and was quickly placed in a coma and on a ventilator.

“The last time I thought I was going to talk to my dad was over Facetime,” his son, also named Carlos, told the news outlet. “It was made real for everyone especially at that time when no one really knew what was going on, and what it was, it was still brand new.”

The elder Basurto said he was most thankful to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays with his family again.

“Emotionally it’s really something, because a few months back I didn’t know if I’d see another Thanksgiving,” he said, later adding that hearing people refer to the virus as fake or a hoax is upsetting.