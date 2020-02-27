Respiratory mask supply at New York City hospital dwindled amid coronavirus scare, report says

The stock of respiratory masks at Bellevue Hospital, which examined New York City’s first suspected case, substantially dwindled when news broke that the coronavirus had landed in the U.S., a report said.

The number of the protective masks “dipped by hundreds” over one day at the hospital amid the hysteria, according to The Daily Beast.

Test results for the 40-year-old patient being monitored at the hospital — who had just returned from China — ultimately came back negative.

Despite the report, Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday insisted it has an ample supply of the face masks.

A Bellevue spokesperson said, “We cannot confirm that report and we have the supplies we need.”

