Regular exercise can help prevent coronavirus complications from worsening, study finds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A preventative medicine study is claiming, according to reports, the best way to prevent coronavirus complications from worsening is regular exercise.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Zhen Yan, the director of the Center for Skeletal Muscle Research at University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center, recommends 30 minutes of cardiovascular workouts every day to prevent the respiratory disease.

“We cannot live in isolation forever,” he said. “Regular exercise has far more health benefits than we know. The protection against this severe respiratory disease condition is just one of the many examples.”

Yan told Newsweek biking, rowing or other types of aerobics can help prevent or reduce the severity of the lung disease (ARDS).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated between 20 and 42 percent of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will develop ARDS.

Marty Kelly is a trainer originally from Ireland who has been a boxing coach in New York City.

He has been using quarantine working out twice a day and posting workouts online for people around the world stuck at home.

He used to play soccer but a test of manhood as a boy changed his life.

He told Fox News: “Growing up in Ireland was good as a kid. I was always active playing Gaelic football [soccer] from no age and doing boxing on and off since I was 10. I turned all my focus to Gaelic football. I loved it everyday I was playing, until one day I got hit at high school, I didn’t fight back, my brother heard about this, and called me right away. He said, “if you ever get punched in the face and don’t fight back you will not be allowed back in the house again.”

He changed sports right then.

He added: “Immediately I felt disappointed and told myself I’d get back to boxing but instead I done one better I joined a local MMA gym with a bunch of older guys, tough guys bigger, stronger. I was the youngest by at least 5 years. I took beatings each week, one week my braces at the time came right out of my mouth. Funny looking back! I kept coming back, I kept getting better the guys took me under their wing. As time went on, I wanted to fight, I wanted to prove myself and challenge myself, really put myself out there. So I did. MMA alone has made me who I am today. I’ve fought and hustled my way to where I am at today. I’ve been luckily enough to have fought alongside Conor McGregor in a local show before he really made the big time.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He said exercise will help people cope with the pandemic’s trauma.

To win physically, he said, first you have to win mentally.

“I’ve taken the mentality and transferred into my coaching and training of others, it’s not just a physical workout it is a mental work out also. We need to stay strong and fight this thing head on, we need to be mentally tough for ourselves and loved ones, stay active, keep moving for walks, online workouts, whatever it takes to move.”