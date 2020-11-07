Record number of daily new coronavirus cases reported in Washington state

Washington state this week reported a record number of daily new coronavirus cases, according to official estimates.

The Evergreen State on Tuesday recorded an additional 1,469 cases of the novel virus, a record, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health. In total, the state has reported some 111,480 cases of COVID-19 to date.

Also as of Tuesday, an estimated 16 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the number of lives lost to the novel virus in the state to 2,416.

The last record for daily new cases of the coronavirus was set on Oct. 30, when 1,047 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day, according to a news release from the health department at the time. Prior to that, the last daily record was set in mid-July, officials said.

The majority of cases have been reported among the 20-39 age group (40%), while the 40-59 age group follows behind at 28%, per state health data.

The news comes as the U.S. recorded 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time, surpassing a record set at the end of October when some 99,000 daily new cases were reported.

