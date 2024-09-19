Raccoon roundworm infections reported in Los Angeles County, health officials warn

A rare parasitic infection known as raccoon roundworm has been confirmed in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Two people in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County have been diagnosed with the infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, which is caused by a parasitic worm from the raccoon’s intestines.

When it infects humans, the parasite can affect the brain, spinal cord and eyes, potentially causing brain swelling and eye disease, the health department warned.

After maturing in the raccoon’s intestines, the worms produce eggs that are then passed with the animal’s feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After two to four weeks, the eggs become infectious. The eggs can survive for years in the right conditions.

“Aside from its natural host, the raccoon, some accidentally infected species include domestic dogs and humans,” Erica Susky, a certified infection control practitioner based in Canada, told Fox News Digital.

“The roundworm infects new hosts via ingestion of the infective larval stage, either by eating the infected host or by ingestion of contaminated feces in the environment.”

Although it is rare, infection can happen when people accidentally ingest the roundworm’s eggs (which are in the raccoon’s feces) from soil, water or on contaminated objects, according to the CDC.

Young children and developmentally disabled persons are at the highest risk, as they are more likely to accidentally put contaminated fingers, soil or objects into their mouths, the CDC warned.

The infection cannot be transmitted among people.

“While Baylisascariasis is rare in people and the risk to the general public is low at this time, it is concerning because a large number of raccoons live near people, and the infection rate in raccoons is likely high,” stated the LA health department.

The parasite is present in the U.S. and Canada, Susky noted, though it is more common in the Southern latitudes, the Northeast, the Midwest and the West coast.

Fewer than 25 cases of raccoon roundworm have been reported in the U.S., the CDC noted, but the number may be larger due to misdiagnosis or lack of diagnosis.

As of 2018, there had been 23 confirmed cases and six deaths in the country.

Symptoms of raccoon roundworm

Effects of raccoon roundworm may vary depending on the volume of eggs consumed and where they travel in the body.

“Some of those infected have had no symptoms, known as subclinical infections,” Susky said.

Larger numbers of eggs can lead to a variety of symptoms, including nausea, fatigue, enlarged liver, loss of muscle control, loss of coordination, blindness, coma and lack of attention to people and surroundings, according to the CDC.

Those at the highest risk of severe disease include children, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, the agency warned.

Preventing infection

Studies show that up to 60% of infectious diseases in humans come from animals.

“Our health is closely linked to the health of the animals around us,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, a health officer with Los Angeles County, in the press release.

“Simple precautions, like washing your hands regularly, avoiding direct contact with wild animals and their waste, keeping pets healthy, and preventing wildlife from sheltering or living in or next to our homes or properties can help keep our neighborhoods and families safe and healthy.”

The best means of prevention is to avoid contact with wild animals or birds whenever possible, including dead ones, according to Susky.

“One way to do this is to ensure that open attics and crawl spaces remain closed up, thus eliminating potential hiding places,” she said.

People are advised to keep pets indoors whenever possible, and to keep them on leashes when outdoors.

“Take pets frequently to the veterinarian if they are outside for regular deworming, or to find out whether it is required and with what frequency, and seek veterinarian treatment if a pet becomes ill,” Susky recommended.

Hand-washing is especially crucial, she said, as eggs could inadvertently be in soil and water.

“It is always good infection prevention to wash one’s hands frequently — for example, before preparing food or after contact with animals,” Susky added.

“And if one is spending time outdoors, they should wash their hands upon completing their outdoor activities.”

Adults should help remind children to wash their hands after playing outside, Susky advised, as they are more at risk of accidentally ingesting soil and water.

“For this reason, cover sandboxes when not in use, so that animals cannot use the sandbox for defecating or urinating,” she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.