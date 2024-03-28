Princess Kate’s cancer, plus marijuana risks and sleep’s impact on mental health

ROYAL RECOVERY – In the wake of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement, doctors discuss the preventative treatment she is receiving. Continue reading…

NOT SO FAST – Intermittent fasting, or time-restricted eating, was linked to a surprising spike in heart-related deaths. Here’s what the study found.Continue reading…

UP IN SMOKE – Using marijuana daily could increase the risk of serious cardiac events. Officials at the American Heart Association explain. Continue reading…

UNLIKELY DONOR – A Massachusetts man’s life was saved when he received an animal kidney in a groundbreaking transplant. Continue reading…

UNDER THE RADAR – Thousands of men’s cancer diagnoses were missed during the COVID pandemic. Doctors weigh in.Continue reading…

MENTAL EXHAUSTION – Sleep and mental health are more closely connected than you might think. Experts reveal the serious risk of missed rest.Continue reading…

AT-HOME ABORTIONS – Medication abortions have seen a sharp increase over the past decade. Women’s health experts offer insights. Continue reading…

VISUAL DISORDER – A rare neurological condition caused a man to see “demonic” facial distortions. Learn more about what causes this scary phenomenon. Continue reading…

‘APPETITE FOR DRUGS’ – Overdose deaths continue to climb in the U.S., per a new CDC report. What needs to change? Continue reading…

