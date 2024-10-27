Presidential election is making most Americans anxious, surveys say: Here are 6 tips to calm down

The imminent presidential election is having an impact on Americans’ mental health.

A recent national survey by AMFM, a residential mental health treatment system based in California, analyzed the anxiety levels of 2,000 Americans during an election year.

Nearly 22% of the respondents reported that election coverage was having a negative effect on their mental health.

Navigating misinformation (57%) and “doom and gloom” messaging (56%) were identified as key stressors, as well as concern about the election’s aftermath (54%) and worry that their candidate of choice would not win (42%).

Overall, 30% of respondents reported increased anxiety related to the election, 22% said they felt overwhelmed and 18% experienced anger.

Almost 53% said they avoid election-related conversations to prevent anxiety.

More than 73% of respondents have not sought support for election-related anxiety – and don’t plan to, they said.

AMFM concluded that it is crucial for individuals to “seek balance, limit their exposure to anxiety-inducing content, and consider seeking support when needed.”

Another survey by LifeStance Health – a mental health care network headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona – found that the presidential election is a “significant source of stress and anxiety” for Americans.

The survey, which polled over 1,000 Americans online in August 2024, found that 79% of people experience election anxiety.

Younger Americans are more likely to be affected, the results showed, including 64% of Gen Z and 54% of millennials.

More than half (57%) of respondents said they think about the election daily, while 31% said they think about it multiple times a day.

Meanwhile, 44% of Gen Zers have postponed major milestones in their lives such as moving, going to college, getting married or having kids because of anxiety about the political climate.

This anxiety is also driven by friends and family, as 44% of respondents said political or election-related discussions have led to conflicts.

More than two-thirds (72%) of respondents said social media and other news coverage contribute to their election anxiety, while 34% admitted to unfollowing or blocking a friend or family member on social media due to their political views.

Alleviating election anxiety

Some mental health experts refer to political-related anxiety as “election stress disorder,” according to MK Clarkin, a licensed clinical social worker and executive clinical director at LifeStance Health in St. Louis, Missouri.

“People often report increased anxiety, depression, trouble focusing and more,” she told Fox News Digital. “Feeling a deep sense of losing control over personal lives understandably creates a sense of distress for many people.”

Experts shared a few coping methods to help keep your mental health in check through the election.

6 tips to calm down

1. Practice grounding techniques

Christina Kayanan, a licensed therapist in California and executive director of AMFM, suggested practicing grounding techniques, such as the 5-4-3-2-1 method, to help bring your focus away from worrying about the future and back to the present.

“In this exercise, you acknowledge five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste,” she shared with Fox News Digital. “Grounding can disrupt anxious thought patterns and restore a sense of control.”

2. Build a self-care routine

Building a self-care routine, including mindfulness, meditation, exercise and deep breathing, can help calm the nervous system, according to Kayanan.

“A routine helps structure your day, giving you something predictable to rely on,” she said. “Even small, consistent habits, like journaling or taking short walks, can make a significant difference in managing anxiety.”

3. Challenge unhelpful thoughts

Unhelpful thoughts can include “all-or-nothing” thinking and catastrophizing a situation, which Kayanan noted can intensify anxiety.

People should edentify these thought patterns and challenge them with “evidence-based thinking,” the expert suggested.

“Ask yourself, ‘What evidence do I have for this thought? Is there another way to look at this situation?’” she advised.

“By reframing anxious thoughts, you can reduce their emotional impact and regain a sense of balance.”

4. Limit caffeine and alcohol

Both substances can make anxiety symptoms worse by overstimulating the nervous system and impairing our “natural ability” to manage stress, according to Kayanan.

Reducing these substances could help decrease physical anxiety symptoms and help maintain a “more balanced emotional state,” the expert said.

5. Set healthy boundaries

Kayanan promoted setting clear boundaries in relationships, work or social settings to reduce anxiety.

This might include saying no in certain situations, delegating tasks and setting limits on social media to prevent overstimulation and burnout.

These boundaries can also apply to election-related content, which Clarkin advised people to “be selective” about.

“Don’t be afraid to set boundaries around your digital consumption — set a ‘screen time’ limit, mute or unfollow accounts that share harmful content, and fact-check sources,” she advised.

Clarkin also discouraged engaging in political discussions on social media.

“Most people do not post political content with the intention of having their minds changed via dialogue,” she said.

“So your energy is better spent on something else.”

6. Try progressive muscle relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) is a method that involves tensing and slowly relaxing different muscle groups “from your toes to your head,” Kayanan said.

The technique can help relieve physical tensions associated with anxiety, while increasing awareness of where you might be holding stress in your body.

“Practicing PMR can lead to greater relaxation and reduce overall anxiety levels by promoting a connection between body and mind,” she said.

Those who experience worsening anxiety or ongoing anxiety should reach out to a medical professional for help.