Presidential election anxiety, plus Elon Musk’s latest health play

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– The presidential election is making a majority of Americans anxious, surveys find

– Elon Musk wants people to send their medical scans to his AI chatbot, Grok

– Dr. Nicole Saphier shares four hidden signs of breast cancer to watch out for

MORE IN HEALTH

‘BLOWN AWAY’ – A Mercedes owner went viral on TikTok for using his vape to test the car’s high-tech HEPA filter. Continue reading…

HOLIDAY BEAUTY HAUL – Save big on these 11 grooming and hygiene tools. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation