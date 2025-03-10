President Trump appoints boy battling cancer as honorary Secret Service agent: ‘Biggest honor of them all’

During his joint address to Congress, President Donald Trump made a heartfelt gesture in reference to the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Trump appointed a 13-year-old as an honorary Secret Service agent and spoke of RFK Jr.’s priority in reversing childhood cancer.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a resident of Texas, has been fighting a rare form of brain cancer and has dreamed of becoming a police officer, Trump said.

The boy was welcomed with a standing ovation as Trump recognized his courage in front of the nation.

“DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump said on Tuesday in his remarks.

Daniel has been given honorary badges across the country, with more than 800 agencies recognizing the courageous kid, according to FOX 26 Houston.

“DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true, and DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer,” Trump said.

“Actually, a number of times,” Trump added. “The police love him…and tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all.”

Secret Service Director Sean Curran handed over an official badge to Daniel, then shared a wholehearted embrace.

“DJ’s doctors believe his cancer likely came from a chemical he was exposed to when he was younger,” Trump said.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease after infancy among children in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.

In the past 20 years, there has been some increase in diagnoses of children battling cancer.

From 11.5% of cases per 100,000 children in 1975, incidences have jumped to 14.8% per 100,000 children in 2004, according to the Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus.

“Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new Presidential Commission to Make America Healthy Again. Chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Trump declared.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Daniel family for comment.