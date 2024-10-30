Pregnant Gisele Bündchen faces this big risk of giving birth at home

Gisele Bündchen is expecting a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The supermodel, 44, is pregnant for the third time. She already has two kids with her ex-husband, retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Bündchen is reportedly several months along and will not find out the baby’s gender – but she is planning a home birth, a source told People Magazine, as she did with her son.

Although Bündchen is no stranger to giving birth at home, some experts have called out the risks.

The biggest concern about giving birth at home is what happens if something goes wrong, according to Talitha Phillips, a labor and postpartum doula and CEO of health nonprofit Claris Health.

“If there is a serious medical complication, sometimes there is less access to necessary medical interventions,” the Los Angeles-based expert told Fox News Digital.

Kristin Revere, an elite certified birth, postpartum and infant care doula and owner of Gold Coast Doulas in Michigan, also warned about medical access, noting that home births are “not covered by general insurance.”

“If a transfer needs to happen during labor and the hospital is a distance away, and mother or baby is in distress, they may not be able to get the medical attention they need in time,” she told Fox News Digital.

“If an epidural is desired or needed, the mother will need to transfer to the hospital.”

There are some benefits to birthing at home, the experts noted, including the fact that the mother can be in a “very comfortable” and familiar environment that “feels less clinical,” according to Phillips.

There are also fewer medical interventions to deal with throughout the process, like IVs, shift changes and the ability to eat and change positions whenever the woman wants, she added.

“You also get to choose the people who you want to be a part of your birth, and you build a relationship with the team that you’re welcoming into this special process,” Phillips said.

“If you have other children, they can also be there if you want them to be.”

Revere said her clients appreciate not having to “scramble to get someone to watch their children when they go into labor.”

Home births can also be more affordable than a hospital, even with insurance co-pays, she noted.

“Some of my clients fear hospitals and prefer to deliver in their environment, while others prefer the longer prenatal visits that many home birth midwives provide,” she said.

“Some mothers have a history of quick labors and feel more comfortable delivering at home.”

Pregnancy tends to be higher-risk for people older than 35, according to Mayo Clinic and other sources.

As Bündchen is 44, Phillips mentioned that age should be discussed with the home birth professional when making the decision, as it may be considered as part of the medical intake and pregnancy history.

But Revere added that age is not as much of a factor in home births as it is in overall health.

“Home births are for low-risk clients,” she said. “There may be restrictions on delivery dates based on the age of the mother and state laws regarding home births.”

For women considering a home birth, Phillips encouraged considering a provider’s qualifications, education, history and past patient reviews before making a decision.

“You want to make sure to hire someone you feel comfortable with, who adds peace and knowledge to the experience and is a good fit for you,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Make sure the medical provider is backed up by a provider with hospital privileges should you need a hospital transfer,” Phillips added. “That allows for open communication between the teams and a smooth transfer in cases where one occurs.”

Revere also suggests that any home birthers take a comprehensive childbirth class that covers breathing and pain relief techniques for an un-medicated birth.

Some of her favorite childbirth classes include HypnoBirthing, The Bradley Method, Lamaze and Gentle Birth.

There are different laws regarding home births depending on the state where the mother lives, according to Revere, so there could be varying restrictions on things like vaginal birth after cesarean and twin births.

