Pregnant coronavirus patient in Kansas given remdesivir

Health officials in Kansas said Tuesday that a pregnant woman who is in critical condition with the coronavirus has been given remdesivir, the Gilead Sciences drug that was approved for emergency use, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Dr. Thomas Moore told the paper that the woman and the baby are both still alive and are being closely monitored. Moore said she is not “out of the woods,” but her condition does not seem to be deteriorating as rapidly as when she first arrived.

The woman has also received transfusions of blood plasma.

“I’ll just tell you, the patient who are the sickest, we’re just throwing at them everything that we can that’s proven to be effective,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month cleared Gilead Science’s intravenous drug for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators.

The FDA said preliminary results from the government study warranted the decision, though regulators acknowledged “there is limited information known about the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir.”

