Potentially deadly zoonotic virus found in US, sparking concerns of spread to humans

A fatal virus has reportedly been discovered in shrews in Alabama, sparking concerns about potential contagion to humans.

The Camp Hill virus — thought to be the first “henipavirus” in North America — was discovered by researchers at The University of Queensland.

A henipavirus is a genus of viruses that is zoonotic, which means it can be spread from animals to humans.

NEW BIRD FLU STRAIN DETECTED ON POULTRY FARM AS EXPERTS MONITOR MUTATIONS

“Henipaviruses have caused serious disease and death in people and animals in other regions,” Dr. Rhys Parry from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said in a press release on The University of Queensland’s website.

“The closest known henipavirus to Camp Hill virus that has caused disease in humans is Langya virus, which crossed from shrews to humans in China,” the researcher said. “This indicates that shrew-to-human transmission can occur.”

Another dangerous henipavirus is the Hendra virus, which was first detected in Brisbane, Australia and has a fatality rate of 70%, according to Parry.

EBOLA OUTBREAK REPORTED IN AFRICAN COUNTRY — HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another cited example is the Nipah virus, which has shown between 40% and 75% fatality rates in Southeast Asia (Bangladesh and India).

“The discovery of a henipavirus in North America is highly significant, as it suggests these viruses may be more globally distributed than previously thought,” Parry added.

The Camp Hill virus was detected in northern short-tailed shrews, a small mammal that is commonly found in the U.S. and Canada, according to the press release.

More research is needed to determine whether the virus poses any threat to humans, Parry said.

Queensland researchers plan to work on developing vaccines for this family of viruses, according to Dr. Ariel Isaacs, another researcher at the university.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The next step for this work is to characterize key surface proteins on the virus that are involved in cell entry to broaden our understanding of the virus family and identify better ways to protect against it,” Isaacs said in the release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Those at highest risk of contracting a henipavirus are travelers who are exposed to infected animals (primarily bats and pigs) or who eat foods contaminated by those animals’ body fluids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health care workers treating infected patients are also at a higher risk.

To prevent infection, the CDC recommends avoiding “unprotected contact” with potentially infected animals and their body fluids, following safe food precautions, and using personal protective equipment and barriers in medical settings.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

There is no specific antiviral treatment for henipavirus infections, according to the same source.

“Therapy consists of supportive care and management of complications,” the CDC’s website states.