Potential health benefits of vetiver oil in aromatherapy, according to an expert

Essential oils such as vetiver are used in aromatherapy for the potential health benefits they could offer.

“The practice of aromatherapy uses natural plant extracts, such as essential oils, hydrosols and carrier oils, in a variety of ways to heal the body, mind and spirit,” according to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA).

Essential oils can be used in a variety of ways, such as with an oil diffuser or applied topically to the skin when combined with a carrier oil.

Popular essential oils include eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint and tea tree.

Vetiver is another essential oil that is used for its potential health benefits, an expert told Fox News Digital.

With vetiver, and any other essential oil, it’s important to follow proper safety precautions with their use.

Below is how to use vetiver oil, potential health benefits that could come with its use and safety tips to keep in mind.

Vetiver is a plant whose oil can be used in aromatherapy, also known as essential oil therapy.

“The roots are actually the part that gets extracted for making essential oil,” Jenna Volpe, a Texas-based registered dietitian and herbalist, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

“I would say it’s a grass that’s kind of similar to a lemon grass or a citronella,” Volpe added.

Typically, vetiver is sold and used as an essential oil.

Generally, essential oils have been used for their antimicrobial activities, as well as antiviral, nematicidal, antifungal, insecticidal and antioxidant properties, according to MedicalNewsToday.

The use of essential oil in holistic practice works through both the sense of smell and absorption into the skin, according to Healthline.

The use of essential oils has long been believed to come along with different health benefits, such as improved sleep and reduced stress and anxiety.

The potential health benefits of vetiver mirror the possible health benefits associated with other types of aromatic herbs, Volpe told Fox News Digital.

“It has antioxidant activity, anti-inflammatory potential, potential antimicrobial activity, and, again, it has to do with antioxidants, primarily in aromatherapy,” Volpe said.

There are several different ways to use vetiver oil.

One way to use vetiver oil is by inhaling the scent when it is released into the air with an oil diffuser.

It is also often mixed with other essential oils to create an aromatic blend.

When using an oil diffuser, it’s important to be mindful of those around you, especially small children and pets.

“There may be potential side effects, as far as with pets,” according to Volpe.

Additionally, Volpe said it’s important to be extra cautious when applying vetiver topically. Carrier oil should be combined with vetiver; she recommended that it not be taken internally.

“They’re definitely the most potent, so even just one or two drops goes such a long way.”

“I would say just be careful with how much you apply topically … This is for any essential oil in general, and definitely don’t take it internally as an essential oil because it could potentially cause liver damage,” said Volpe.

“Essential oils are really highly concentrated herbs, and they’re definitely the most potent, so even just one or two drops goes such a long way,” Volpe said.

“I definitely would not recommend applying it topically without a carrier oil,” Volpe added, noting that jojoba oil and coconut oil are both good carrier oils to use.

When applying vetiver with a carrier oil or any new product to your skin, it’s a good idea to do a patch test first to make sure you don’t have a reaction to the product.

With vetiver oil specifically, those with sensitive skin could potentially find themselves with irritation after applying it topically.

“If someone were to put it on topically, even with a carrier oil, some people can get skin irritation if they have sensitive skin,” Volpe said.