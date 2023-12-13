Pickleball boosts seniors’ mood, drug could extend dogs’ lives and boy needs life-saving liver
A FAMILY’S PLEA – A 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy needs a second liver transplant to save his life.Continue reading…
MIRACLE PREGNANCY – An Alabama woman with a rare double uterus and a “one in 50 million pregnancy” prepares to give birth to twins. Continue reading…
DOG YEARS – An anti-aging drug for dogs has moved closer to gaining FDA approval. Here’s what pet owners should know. Continue reading…
SICKLE CELL BREAKTHROUGH – The FDA has approved a “remarkable” gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease.Continue reading…
COGNITIVE COACHING – A health coach could help reduce seniors’ risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests.Continue reading…
NET GAIN – Playing pickleball could slash stress and anxiety for seniors, among other benefits.Continue reading…
SLEEP INTERRUPTED – A sleep doctor weighs in on what to do – and what not to do – when you wake up at night and can’t drift back off.Continue reading…
ORGAN AGING – A new blood test has been shown to predict which organs in the body are aging faster than others. Learn more about the findings.Continue reading…
TICKED OFF – A deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak in California likely came from Mexico, CDC says.Continue reading…
