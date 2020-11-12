Pfizer coronavirus vaccine volunteer describes side effects, urges others to 'get it' ASAP

A Pfizer coronavirus vaccine volunteer in Austin, Texas told “Fox & Friends” about his experience in the clinical trial, urging others to “get it as soon as you can.”

The company reported that its vaccine has been found to be 90% effective against COVID-19 with more than 43,000 people being tested around the world.

Upon hearing the positive results, Deshields, who volunteered for the trial after seeing it on the news, tweeted: “My Grandad told me that one of his first memories was of bells ringing to mark the end of WWI. If true, this is that kind of moment. I am honored to be a part of this trial.”

He told co-host Ainsley Earhardt Thursday he is fairly certain he got the vaccination and not the placebo because he showed antibodies after getting the second injection.

“I had some side effects,” Deshields said. “A lot of injection site pain … I haven’t had coronavirus, so that’s a good thing.”

He admitted that the side effects after the first shot “were a little more severe than I thought.”

“Basically, I had a headache and a lot of fatigue, injection site pain … maybe three to four days,” he said. “The second one, it was similar but it was much more muted. It wasn’t as strong. I think I took some Advil and they basically cleared up.”

Deshields recommends people get it as soon as possible.

“I talked to my doctor. He said there’s differences in how this one works, but, in the end, it’s just still a vaccine and people shouldn’t be scared of it,” he concluded.