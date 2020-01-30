Person-to-person transmission of coronavirus reported in US, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the U.S. In a telebriefing on Thursday, Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, said the health agency had expected to identify “some” person-to-person spread in the U.S., but that risk to the American public “remains low.”

The case involves a Chicago resident, who is the spouse of the first confirmed travel-related case in Illinois. Officials stressed that the woman and her husband were in close contact before he developed symptoms. Both patients are in stable condition.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has sickened more than 7,700 people and has been linked to at least 170 deaths.

