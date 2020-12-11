Pediatric coronavirus patient in Los Angeles dies from MIS-C, hospital says

A pediatric patient in Los Angeles County has died after suffering from the coronavirus-linked multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), marking the first such death in the county since the pandemic began.

Prior to his or her death, the child was a patient at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which has treated a total of 32 patients with MIS-C to date, a spokesperson for the hospital told Fox News in an emailed statement.

While 31 patients have been “successfully treated and discharged,” one patient “with a complex pre-existing cardiac condition passed away due to complications tied to MIS-C,” the spokesperson said.

“With COVID-19 numbers at critical levels, it’s crucial that families exercise caution and remain vigilant. If parents think that their child has MIS-C, it’s important that they contact their child’s doctor or pediatrician immediately.”

No other details were provided due to patient privacy.

An estimated 145 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the state, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that 43 children — including the 32 at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — have been treated for the condition in LA County alone.

MIS-C is a condition that often causes different parts of the body to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of the condition often include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

While doctors do not know what exactly causes MIS-C at this time, many children who develop it “had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19,” per the CDC.

The condition has primarily affected children since the pandemic began, but adults can be affected, too.

In October, a CDC report identified the condition among adults, what the federal agency described as MIS-A or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults.