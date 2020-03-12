Passenger on JetBlue flight from New York to Florida tests positive for coronavirus: reports

A passenger on a JetBlue flight traveling from New York to Florida Wednesday night tested positive for coronavirus, according to fire officials.

A medical emergency prompted the flight’s 114 passengers and crew members to be stuck on the tarmac of Palm Beach International Airport for roughly three hours. Two elderly passengers were taken off the plane around 11 p.m. wearing masks and gloves, WPBF-TV reported. The flight originated at New York’s John F. Kennedy Internationa Airport.

Flight 253 landed at PBIA around 8:30 p.m. and passengers didn’t leave the aircraft until about 11:30 p.m., the station reported.

FAA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS ‘GHOST FLIGHT’ RULE AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The State Health Department in Palm Beach County said it completed its assessment of the situation and spoke to all passengers aboard the airplane, according to Fox 29.

It’s not clear how officials determined there was a coronavirus case onboard or if the infected was one of the two elderly passengers seen leaving the plane. JetBlue did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The remaining passengers were eventually allowed to leave the airport without seeing a doctor, the station reported.

CORONAVIRUS FEARS DIVERT UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT AFTER PASSENGERS GET ‘UPSET’ AT TRAVELER WITH ALLERGIES

They were told to call the health department if they had any additional medical concerns, while those who were in the vicinity of the coronavirus patient during the flight were advised of the monitoring procedures, according to Fox 29.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The passengers deplaned in a containment area that was located away from PBIA’s main terminals.

PBIA didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment