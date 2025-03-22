Parents of girl who died after measles infection said they wouldn’t get MMR vaccine

The parents of a young girl who died after contracting measles last month in West Texas are speaking out about their position on the MMR vaccine.

The child, age 6, died on Feb. 26 after being hospitalized in Lubbock, as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The agency stated it was “the first death from measles in the ongoing outbreak in the South Plains and Panhandle regions” — adding that the child was not vaccinated.

On March 15, the child’s parents spoke with Children’s Health Defense about the experience in an interview that aired on “Good Morning, CHD.”

The family lives in Seminole, Texas, in Gaines County, which is where the vast majority of measles cases have occurred in the current outbreak.

When the girl, named Kaylee, first got sick, the parents said they figured it was measles because the illness was “going around” in their community.

Two days after the girl developed a rash, her mother took her to the doctor, who provided a cough remedy and recommended fever-reducing medication.

Although Kaylee’s measles started to go away, she began developing complications, including a fever that continued to rise, her parents told Children’s Health Defense.

“And then I just noticed one morning that she was saying she was getting very tired, and I was just noticing her breathing wasn’t normal,” the girl’s mother said. “That’s when we decided to take her to the emergency room.”

At the hospital, in addition to measles, Kaylee was found to have pneumonia in her left lung. She was admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator.

“I just remember before they wanted to put her on the ventilator that she was very thirsty,” the mother said in the interview. “Her mouth was all sticky and I wanted to give her water, but they didn’t let me.”

The child passed away shortly after that.

The couple’s four other children developed measles after their sister’s death — but all recovered after receiving breathing treatments, the parents said.

Even after their daughter’s death, the parents are not proponents of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine).

As of March 20, a total of 378 confirmed measles cases had been reported in 18 U.S. states.

“We would absolutely not take the MMR [vaccine],” Kaylee’s mother said. “The measles wasn’t that bad. They got over it pretty quickly.”

The couple said they have not yet received their daughter’s death certificate, noting that it is possible she died of pneumonia rather than measles.

The girl’s father added that measles could help to “build people’s immune systems in the long run.”

“God does no wrong, and He wanted this to wake people up,” he told Children’s Health Defense. “He’s woken us up for sure, to start a better life and come closer to Him.”

Texas DSHS has reported that the majority of measles cases have been mostly unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Measles is a highly contagious virus for those who have not previously been infected or vaccinated, with up to a 90% chance of transmission.

The MMR vaccine is one of the most common childhood inoculations and has been a requirement for school attendance since its development in the 1970s.

“The standard recommendation from health authorities like the CDC is a two-dose series of the MMR vaccine,” Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier previously told Fox News Digital.

“For most people, these two doses provide lifelong immunity — about 97% effectiveness against measles.”

Each person’s situation is different and should be weighed carefully after a thorough conversation with a trusted medical team, Saphier added.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and Fox News’ senior medical analyst, also emphasized the importance of measles vaccinations — “particularly with the number of circulating measles cases and underimmunized people coming into the U.S. at a time when there is a big measles surge around the world.”

For those who are traveling to an area where a measles outbreak is occurring, Siegel recommended they see a doctor for a measles “titer test” and get a booster if they are not showing immunity. (The titer test measures an individual’s level of immunity to the virus.)

MMR is a live virus vaccine and cannot be given to pregnant women or immunocompromised people, the doctor noted.

As of March 20, a total of 378 confirmed measles cases had been reported in 18 U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.