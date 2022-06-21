Parents now to decide if they will get their children vaccinated against COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents, many of them first-time moms and dads, will now have to make the tough decision of whether they will get their babies vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just last week, the CDC and FDA authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old. Parents can choose either three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna shot. Though, a recent Kaiser Health poll found that just 1 in 5 parents say they will get their kids vaccinated right away.

MIAMI HERALD EDITORIAL BOARD DEFENDS DRAG QUEEN SHOWS FOR KIDS, TWITTER CALLS OUT ‘INSANITY’

“I understand the concern, I understand why there’s hesitancy, but remember these vaccines have been around for two years. We have been giving them in ages five and up this whole time, and we know a lot about what they do,” says Family Practice Physician, Dr. Andrew Carroll.

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SAYS WHITE HOUSE LYING ABOUT COVID VACCINE POLICY

As of now, the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for kids to attend school. CDC data shows that the vaccine reduces the small risk that kids could develop severe disease from the virus. Ultimately, it is up to the parents or guardian to decide.

“Parents with their pediatrician should decide if the two shot Moderna vaccine or the three shot Pfizer is what works best for their schedule, for their child, and for making sure the whole series is given. Compliance is essential,” says Pediatric Hospitalist, Dr. Rebecca Fisk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starting this week, kids under 5 years old can get vaccinated. Fox News reached out to health care providers in New York to check on availability, many told us they were still waiting for their vaccine doses to arrive.