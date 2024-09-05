Parents fight for a cure, plus viral outbreaks and benefits of weekend sleep
A MOTHER’S MISSION – Rebekah Lockard of Colorado is frantic to save the clinical trial that could cure her daughter’s rare disease — andit’s largely up to her to raise the funds. Continue reading…
‘PERSONAL CHOICE’ – Here’s why more Americans have a growing distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to doctors. Continue reading…
COMMITTED TO A CURE – A Canadian father created a drug to save his son from a rare disease — and now other families are desperate to get the treatment. Continue reading…
THRIVING WITH ANXIETY – An expert offers her tips on embracing the mental health condition and using it to one’s advantage. Continue reading…
DANGEROUS COMPLICATION – Sepsis is now the third-deadliest condition in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. Experts share symptoms, treatments and prevention tips. Continue reading…
‘RARE BUT SERIOUS’ – As a New Hampshire man fights for his life, experts share warnings about Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease.Continue reading…
MATTERS OF THE HEART – A single blood test could predict women’s heart attack risk up to 30 years in advance, researchers say. Continue reading…
‘SLOTH FEVER’ – The CDC issued an alert about cases of Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever, in travelers returning from Cuba. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…
SEASONAL WELLNESS– These 7 health products can help you breathe easier, avoid allergies and support your immune system. Continue reading…
WEEKEND CATCH-UPS – Sleeping longer on weekends could lower heart disease risk by 20%, a new study finds. Sleep experts discuss the potential benefits. Continue reading…
