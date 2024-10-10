Paralyzed man’s medical miracle, plus hurricane health effects and nutrition warnings
TOP 3:
– Paralyzed man begins to regain movement after brain implant
– Nutritionist warns about dangers of ultraprocessed foods
– Two best friends have babies on the same day, at the same hospital
MORE STORIES
DYING TO KNOW – Life expectancy could have hit its peak, a new study suggests. Continue reading…
HURRICANE HEALTH EFFECTS – Experts warn of the dangers of mold exposure after flooding events. Continue reading…
ASK A DOCTOR – “How much sleep is too much?” An expert answers. Continue reading…
