Ozempic’s health benefits keep growing, but are the risks worth it?

One in eight adults in the U.S. has taken Ozempic or another type of GLP-1 drug, surveys show — and now a major new study has revealed a long list of benefits and some little-known risks.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1) agonists — which contain either semaglutide or liraglutide — are prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, but previous studies have linked the drugs to other, unexpected benefits.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis Health Care System studied the health outcomes of more than two million veterans with diabetes who took Ozempic or another type of GLP-1 drug between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2023, according to a university press release.

They then compared those outcomes to veterans who took non-GLP-1 diabetes medications.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Jan. 20, identified “widespread associations” between Ozempic and some significant health benefits.

Those benefits included reduced risks of neurocognitive disorders like Alzheimer’s and dementia, seizures, and addiction to harmful substances such as alcohol, cannabis, stimulants and opioids.

Other positive health effects included lower risks of suicidal ideation, self-harm, bulimia and psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia.

“GLP-1s have many benefits for at least 42 conditions beyond weight loss – from addiction disorders to memory/cognition problems, blood clots, and infections,” lead study author Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, told Fox News Digital.

Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs act on receptors in the brain that are involved in impulse control, reward and addiction, Al-Aly noted, which could explain why they are effective in reducing cravings for food and addictive substances.

“GLP-1s have many benefits for at least 42 conditions beyond weight loss.”

“These drugs also reduce inflammation in the brain and result in weight loss; both of these factors may improve brain health and explain the reduced risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia,” he added.

They also found, however, that GLP-1 drugs were linked to several adverse side effects.

The risk of gastrointestinal problems — including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a rarer paralysis of the stomach — were widely known before this new study, the researcher noted.

The new finding, however, was that these drugs can negatively affect the pancreas and kidneys. They were also linked to a higher chance of developing arthritis.

“While these adverse effects are uncommon, they can be very serious; physicians must be vigilant for signs of pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) and monitor kidney function among people taking GLP-1RA medications,” Al-Aly stated in the press release.

“Kidney problems can occur without symptoms until the condition is at an advanced stage with limited treatment options.”

The study, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, did have some limitations, the researchers acknowledged.

“This is a discovery approach involving more than two million people and is not a randomized trial,” Al-Aly told Fox News Digital.

“People with real weight loss are happier overall — they feel empowered.”

Seth Kipnis, MD, medical director of bariatric and robotic surgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, was not involved in the study but said it confirms what he has seen in his own clinical practice.

“People with real weight loss are happier overall — they feel empowered that they can finally control their weight,” he said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

Decreased obesity has long been linked with less inflammation in every body system, Kipnis pointed out.

“GI problems and renal problems will always be seen if people are not eating correctly and maintaining hydration,” he said. “If you take these medications without nutritional education, they can be harmful.”

Based on the findings, the researchers noted, people should be aware that these drugs have not only a “broad beneficial profile,” but also important risks.

“People should use the information to discuss with their provider whether GLP-1 is the right medication for them,” Al-Aly recommended.

“A person with a lot of GI issues may find these meds intolerable.”

“A person who is trying to lose weight and quit smoking or drinking may find GLP-1s especially useful – helping hit two birds with one stone — but a person with a lot of GI (gastrointestinal) issues may find these meds intolerable,” he went on.

“Each person’s health profile is different. Pros and cons should be discussed with the provider.”

Given their effectiveness at causing weight loss and improving health, GLP-1 drugs will likely become more common and increase in use, Hackensack’s Kipnis predicted.

“We have been prescribing many long-term drugs for hypertension, heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, arthritis, reflux and many other diseases without hesitation,” he said.

“This new class of drug, as it lowers obesity, has the potential to lower the use of every other drug that is used to treat obesity-related conditions.”

Not every doctor should prescribe these medications, however, according to Kipnis.

“Doctors with weight management programs and nutrition education programs would likely have better outcomes and fewer side effects,” the doctor said.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic (approved for type 2 diabetes treatment and reduced risk of cardiovascular events ) and Wegovy (approved for weight management and reduced risk of cardiovascular events), provided the following statement to Fox News Digital.

“Semaglutide has helped millions of people fight chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity. As we look to help even more people with chronic diseases, we are exploring the potential of semaglutide in several other disease states.”

“Patient safety is of utmost importance to Novo Nordisk. The known risks and benefits of semaglutide medicines are described in their FDA-approved product labeling and we work closely with authorities and regulatory bodies worldwide to continuously monitor the safety profile of our products.”

The company added that the “totality of data” from previous studies “provides reassurance of the safety profile of semaglutide.”