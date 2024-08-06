Ozempic patients may face dangerous risks during surgery, doctors warn

Patients who are taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and others could face complications during surgery, recent research has shown.

In one study led by UTHealth Houston, more than half of patients taking GLP-1s had “significant gastric contents” before going into surgery, even if they had followed pre-op fasting protocols, according to a press release on the university’s website.

This could lead to a potentially life-threatening condition called pulmonary aspiration, when food or liquid is inhaled into the lungs.

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) receptor agonists are commonly prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes (to stabilize blood glucose levels) or obesity (to assist with weight loss).

“These medications slow down digestion, which means food stays in the stomach longer,” said Dr. Alfred Bonati, the founder of the Bonati Spine Institute in Florida.

Pulmonary aspiration can cause severe lung damage, infections or even death, Bonati warned.

“General anesthesia can also cause nausea, and the slowed digestion from weight-loss meds can exacerbate this, leading to a higher risk of vomiting during surgery,” he said.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a board-certified neurosurgeon and section chief at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Florida, always advises his patients who are taking GLP-1 agonists to stop the medication at least one week before a surgical procedure, he said.

In addition to aspiration, Osborn warned of the increased risk of postoperative ileus, a dysfunction of the intestines after surgery.

“This could predispose patients to significant problems, including bowel ischemia (a rare circulatory condition that occurs when blood flow to the intestines is reduced),” he told Fox News Digital.

Healing is a secondary concern among patients taking GLP-1s, according to Osborn.

“Those following a hypocaloric diet, as is the case with patients on GLP-1 agonists, may potentially inhibit healing and recovery from surgery, which requires a caloric surplus, particularly from protein-laden foods,” he said.

Proper nutrition is crucial for tissue recovery, Osborn said.

“By inducing a relative state of malnutrition, these medications can be problematic in perioperative patients.”

Dr. Jean-Carlos Jimenez, medical director at Attune Med Spa in Connecticut, agreed that these medications can lead to complications during surgery.

“GLP-1 agonists can cause nausea, vomiting and something known as delayed gastric emptying, or gastroparesis — which means the stomach takes longer than usual to empty its contents into the small intestines,” he told Fox News Digital via email.

“Residual gastric content can increase the risk of pulmonary aspiration during anesthesia and potentially worsen post-operative recovery.”

Surgery is also known to alter blood sugar levels due to stress from the procedure, Jimenez added.

Due to these risks, doctors agree that patients should review all the medications they’re taking with their surgeon and anesthesiologist.

For surgical procedures that require patients to fast or remain on a clear liquid diet, they may need to do this for a longer period of time, said Jimenez.

“The timing of when to stop will depend on the type of GLP-1 agonists a patient uses, but can range from holding the daily dose on the day of surgery to holding the scheduled weekly dose one week before a planned procedure,” he told Fox News Digital.

GLP-1s typically can be restarted at the next scheduled dose, but should be carefully monitored by the doctor, he advised.

The timing can depend on the type of surgery and the patient’s overall condition, according to Bonati.

“It’s crucial to follow the instructions provided by the health care providers, as they will tailor the advice to your individual health needs and the specifics of your surgery,” he added.

In June 2023, the American Society of Anesthesiologists published an announcement warning of the risks and recommending that patients consider pausing their doses in the days or weeks leading up to an elective surgical procedure.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has issued a similar recommendation.

Fox News Digital contacted Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, requesting comment.