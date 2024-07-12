Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs could reduce arthritis symptoms in some, experts claim

Popular medications for weight loss and diabetes control could have a surprising bonus benefit, according to some anecdotal reports.

Some people with rheumatoid arthritis who use GLP-1 drugs — such as Wegovy and Ozempic — have reported an improvement in the severity and frequency of their arthritic symptoms.

It has been “well-established” that autoimmune patients who also have obesity “fare worse” than those who are at a healthy weight, according to Dr. Elizabeth Ortiz, M.D., a Texas-based rheumatologist and clinical adviser at WellTheory, a platform specializing in autoimmune disease treatment.

OZEMPIC AND WEGOVY COULD DOUBLE AS KIDNEY DISEASE TREATMENT, STUDY SUGGESTS

“Any improvements in joint pain or joint inflammation are likely due to a combination of factors, of which weight loss is only one,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Our understanding of the interplay between obesity, adipose tissue and inflammation is incomplete, so as of today, it is difficult to ascribe an improvement in joint pain to any particular cause,” she continued in a written statement.

“We are beginning to learn of the direct anti-inflammatory effects of these medications — and that, with weight loss, is likely to be of benefit for autoimmune patients.”

Does this mean GLP-1s could be prescribed eventually for arthritic patients?

WEIGHT-LOSS MEDICATIONS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE WITHOUT ‘NUTRITION THERAPY,’ EXPERTS SAY

“There are certainly compelling anecdotes and emerging research into the anti-inflammatory effects of these medications,” said Ortiz, “but we will need dedicated studies evaluating their effectiveness in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or psoriatic arthritis before they become a part of standard care.”

What we may see sooner, she predicted, is the use of GLP-1s as a means of addressing obesity and metabolic syndrome in those with autoimmune arthritis.

“Obesity has been associated with worse autoimmune and inflammatory symptoms and with poorer response to standard therapy,” she said.

“Those with rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases also carry a higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those without these conditions, and the addition of GLP-1 therapy to their immunomodulating therapy may prove to be a successful combination.”

OBESITY IS ‘EXPLODING,’ WITH MORE THAN 12% OF PEOPLE CLASSIFIED AS OBESE WORLDWIDE, STUDY FINDS: ‘BIG TROUBLE’

There are some potential risks to consider, the expert noted.

In addition to having a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, those with autoimmune diseases are more likely to have osteoporosis, a condition of weakened bones that can lead to fractures.

“This can be a consequence of low muscle mass, something we are seeing in many taking the GLP-1s,” Ortiz said.

“Obesity is a gateway disease underpinning nearly all non-infectious age-related diseases.”

“This will need to be paid special attention to and weighed when determining how best to utilize these medications in autoimmune patients.”

The other potential limitation with the use of GLP-1s is cost, she added.

“Autoimmune drug spend is already very high, and together with safety and effectiveness, the cost of GLP-1 treatment needs to be considered,” Ortiz said.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurologist and longevity expert at Senolytix, has been a longtime proponent of semaglutide drugs — including Wegovy, Ozempic and Zepbound — which belong to the GLP-1 class of medications.

“These medications could reduce rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life by addressing underlying inflammation and obesity, according to a recent meta-analysis,” Osborn told Fox News Digital.

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SYMPTOMS AND SEEK EFFECTIVE TREATMENT

Rheumatoid arthritis is marked by chronic inflammation, joint pain and flare-ups, the doctor noted, and those with higher body fat and BMIs face a greater risk of developing the condition.

“Why? Because obesity exacerbates inflammation throughout the body, primarily through visceral fat (the fat around your abdominal organs), which secretes cytokines, chemical mediators that heighten inflammation,” Osborn said.

“This chronic inflammation can worsen RA symptoms and reduce the effectiveness of standard treatments,” the doctor added.

These medications help to reduce people’s consumption of simple carbohydrates — such as bread, pasta and rice — that contribute significantly to inflammation, according to Osborn.

“By curbing appetite and encouraging healthier eating patterns, GLP-1 drugs help decrease the consumption of these inflammation-triggering foods.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyond rheumatoid arthritis, GLP-1 drugs can also help fight systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other autoimmune conditions, the doctor noted.

“Targeting obesity first can improve overall health and reduce risks of conditions like heart attacks and strokes as well,” he added.

“Obesity is a gateway disease underpinning nearly all non-infectious age-related diseases.”

GLP-1 drugs offer “exciting potential” for managing rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, according to Osborn.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“Their ability to reduce inflammation and promote healthier eating patterns could significantly improve patients’ quality of life.”

Osborn noted, however, that more research is needed to fully understand the impact of GLP-1 drugs on autoimmune diseases.

“These genetic diseases are fueled by obesity-associated inflammation — however, an ‘obesity-first’ approach may not suit all patients and could lead to poorly controlled inflammation if underlying conditions are not addressed.”

Other potential risks associated with GLP-1 medications, such as the muscle loss Ortiz mentioned, “can be mitigated with careful surveillance by a seasoned physician,” said Osborn.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, declined to comment on the potential arthritis impact when contacted by Fox News Digital.