Outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry

The latest salmonella outbreaks linked to contact with backyard poultry have resulted in one person’s death and 86 hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported.

The CDC announced the agency and public health officials are investigating seven multistate outbreaks. Since the last update on May 20, 368 additional illnesses were reported for a total of 465 infections across 42 states this year.

States with the highest number of infections so far this year include Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia, each reporting more than 25 illnesses.

Officials said 31 percent of the illnesses were reported in children younger than 5. Young children, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to undergo severe illness from germs like salmonella. The reported death was a person from Oklahoma.

Salmonella infections usually result in stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea. While most people recover without treatment, sometimes severe illnesses require hospitalization because the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then elsewhere in the body.

Backyard poultry, like chicks and ducklings, is the likely source of these outbreaks, the CDC said. These animals can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look healthy and clean.

To stay healthy with backyard flocks, the CDC advises good hand hygiene, supervising children around poultry, and handling eggs safely.

Also, set aside a different pair of shoes while caring for poultry and keep those shoes out of the house.

For more safety recommendations, visit the CDC webpage here.