Oregon tops daily coronavirus case record at 389

Oregon broke its record in daily coronavirus cases again on Thursday, as health officials reported more than 380 infections.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there were 389 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, and six additional recent deaths, raising the death toll to 230.

The Thursday “case count is the highest total daily case count since the onset of the pandemic,” health officials wrote. “The recent increase in cases is attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. Newly diagnosed cases are being interviewed now.”

Several of the most recent COVID-19 deaths announced by officials were among those over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions. Officials say that Oregon’s 230th reported death was a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 9 and died on June 1 at his home. Officials say he had underlying conditions.