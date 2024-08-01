OneBlood issues urgent call to blood donors after cyber attack

A blood donation service that partners with more than 300 hospitals in the southeast has suffered a ransomware attack that significantly reduced its capacity, according to a news release.

OneBlood, a nonprofit blood center, said it is working with cybersecurity specialists, along with federal, state and local law enforcement, to respond to a “ransomware event” impacting its software system.

“OneBlood takes the security of our network extremely seriously. Our team reacted quickly to assess our systems and began an investigation to confirm the full nature and scope of the event,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

“Our comprehensive response efforts are ongoing and we are working diligently to restore full functionality to our systems as expeditiously as possible.”

The nonprofit said its centers remain operational and continue to collect, test and distribute blood to hospitals, but at a significantly reduced capacity.

“We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational. Manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impacts inventory availability,” said Forbes.

“In an effort to further manage the blood supply, we have asked the more than 250 hospitals we serve to activate their critical blood shortage protocols and to remain in that status for the time being.”

The ransomware attack has created an urgent need for blood donations at OneBlood’s operational centers, the nonprofit shared in a call to action. The group said all blood types are needed, but specifically requested O positive, O negative and platelet donations.

Blood centers across the country are also donating blood and platelets to OneBlood, and the AABB Disaster Task Force is coordinating national resources to assist with additional blood products being sent to OneBlood, according to the news release.

“The blood supply cannot be taken for granted. The situation we are dealing with is ongoing. If you are eligible to donate, we urge you to please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible,” said Forbes.

OneBlood provides safe, available and affordable blood to 355 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to its website.

The nonprofit operates more than 90 donor centers and its fleet of 250 Big Red Bus bloodmobiles are a familiar sight at blood drives throughout the southeastern United States.

Founded in 2012 when three independent Florida blood centers merged, OneBlood has grown to become the second-largest blood center in the United States. The nonprofit distributes more than 1 million blood products to hospitals annually.

