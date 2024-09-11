On World Suicide Prevention Day, new report identifies three top factors driving suicide rates

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S., with approximately 49,000 people taking their own lives in 2022.

That’s according to a new report released Sept. 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report highlighted three county-level factors that contributed to suicide rates — health insurance coverage, household broadband internet access and household income.

“Overall, suicide rates in counties with higher levels of health insurance coverage, household broadband internet access and household income were lower than rates in counties with lower levels of these factors,” the report stated.

Suicide rates were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native people, males and rural residents, according to the CDC.

“It might feel uncomfortable to act on potential warning signs, but in reality, it is courageous and can save a life.”

Data for the report was pulled from the 2022 National Vital Statistics System.

Fox News Digital reached out to the CDC for comment.

Warning signs to know

The best suicide prevention is to check in on loved ones regularly and understand how they are doing, according to Cara McNulty, the Minneapolis-based president of behavioral health and mental well-being at CVS Health.

“By doing this, you can notice any changes in mental health and begin to offer support before the signs of suicide,” McNulty previously told Fox News Digital.

“If your loved one has a preexisting mental health issue, such as depression, substance-use disorder, anxiety or psychosis, they are at an elevated risk of attempting suicide.”

Other risk factors for suicidal thoughts include eating disorders, trauma or personality-related disorders, McNulty warned.

“However, it’s crucial to note that mental illness alone doesn’t cause suicidal thoughts. It’s the combination of distress from these conditions and life challenges that can lead to such feelings and behaviors,” she added.

Environmental factors such as prolonged stress and life-altering events, as well as a family history of mental health issues or suicide, can also contribute to suicidal tendencies, the expert noted.

Some signs a loved one may be considering suicide include the mention of feeling a sense of emptiness or being better off dead, increasing alcohol or drug use or saying goodbye to loved ones, according to McNulty.

“If you hear any of the above, it is time to seek out help,” she said.

“It might feel uncomfortable to act on potential warning signs, but, in reality, it is courageous and can save a life.”

Suicidal ideation isn’t black and white but more of a spectrum, noted Dr. Ryan Sultan, a board-certified psychiatrist and research professor at Columbia University in New York and medical director of Integrative Psych NYC.

“While active plans or intentions to commit suicide are on the more severe end of this spectrum, even passive thoughts about suicide should never be dismissed,” he previously told Fox News Digital.

“Such thoughts, while not always leading to active plans or attempts, are concerning and should raise yellow or red flags for both the individual experiencing them and the people in their lives,” he added.

“Every expression or hint of suicidal ideation, no matter how seemingly benign, warrants attention, understanding and appropriate intervention.”

Debunking myths about suicide

One of the most common misconceptions is that mentioning the word “suicide” to people in crisis increases the chances that they will act on it, said McNulty.

“Having open and honest dialogues can promote healthy relationships and reduce the feeling of isolation that someone struggling may be experiencing,” she said.

“It’s not just about recognizing the signs — it’s about feeling empowered to act upon them.”

People also may incorrectly believe that suicide is not something that can be preventable, McNulty noted.

“Suicide is very complex, and it may feel that stopping an attempt is impossible, but the reality is if we continue to discuss the warning signs and connect people in need to available resources, we will have a better chance to reduce suicide rates nationwide,” she said.

“Most people with suicidal ideation or intent are highly ambivalent, driven by intolerable pain. Guiding someone to receive professional help can tip that critical scale. People typically don’t want to die. They want the suffering to end.”

Sultan calls for better education, open dialogue and improved access to resources to “bridge the gap” between suicide awareness and prevention.

“It’s not just about recognizing the signs. It’s about feeling empowered to act upon them,” he said. “Only then can we hope to stem the rising tide of suicidal ideation among our younger generation.”

If someone exhibits signs of suicidal thoughts, experts urge seeking help immediately by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org.

CVSHealth.com also offers a number of mental health guides, podcasts and training centered around different populations and their unique mental health needs.