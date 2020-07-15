Oklahoma reports first pediatric coronavirus death

Oklahoma health officials reported 510 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and the state’s first COVID-19-related pediatric death.

Officials at Fort Sill, an Army post in southwest Oklahoma, confirmed a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed there tested positive for COVID-19 and died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened,” Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill, said in a statement. Officials said family members are in isolation at their home at Fort Sill.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, interim health commissioner, in a news release. “Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life.”

There are a total of 20,745 confirmed cases and 424 deaths in the state, though that figure is likely higher due to untested cases. Two additional deaths were reported, though officials said none occurred in the last 24 hours.

As of July 10, health officials reported 499 people in Oklahoma currently hospitalized.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health offers free virus testing at 80 locations throughout the state and encourages everyone to get tested. For an interactive map of the testing sites, click here.

The nation now has more than 3.3 million confirmed cases and 135,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.