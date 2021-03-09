Ohio man recovering after COVID-19 vaccine mix-up saw him get 2 doses hours apart, daughter claims

The daughter of a 91-year-old Ohio man said he is recovering after he was allegedly given back-to-back doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Victor Smith had reportedly been in the hospital since January, when he fell following the first dose of the vaccine, WLWT5 reported.

He was reportedly transferred to Jamestowne Rehabilitation where staff transported him on Feb. 25 to Butler County Fairgrounds so he could receive his second dose of the vaccine. But his daughter, Dawn Smith Theodore, told WLWT5 that when he returned, a case of mistaken identity led to him receiving a third dose of the vaccine, just hours after he received his second.

“They transported him to get his shot, and when he came back, I spoke to him, he was good, and then at 3:45 p.m., I guess a city firefighter came in and said they have a shot for Victor, and the nurse said, ‘Victor Smith?’ and he said ‘Yes,’ so they gave him the room number and sent him to room 202 which is where my dad was,” she told the news outlet.

A statement from the City of Hamilton sent to WLWT5 acknowledged the error.

“An incident occurred where a City of Hamilton resident inadvertently received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day,” the statement, sent on behalf of City of Hamilton and Community First Solutions, said. “The individual was a patient of Jamestowne Rehabilitation where all vaccinations are completed by outside parties who are trained and appropriately certified, in this case the City of Hamilton Fire Department. Jamestowne staff recognized the patient’s signs of distress and respond immediately. The patient was transported to the hospital and the family was promptly contacted. Both Jamestowne and the City of Hamilton Fire Department have begun investigations into the incident. Our thoughts are with the patient and his family as he continues his recovery.”

Theodore told the news outlet that her father’s blood pressure plummeted following the double dose, and that staff had prepared her for the worst.

“Hold my dad in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote, in part, to her Facebook followers on March 1. “He was scheduled to go home on 2/26 from Jamestown Rehab, but someone administered 2 Moderna Vaccines within 4 hours of each other and he went into respiratory distress. He was given someone else’s vaccine by mistake. I was told Thursday night by the ER that he was dying. He is hanging in there, but It has been a rocky road.”

Her latest update on March 2 said that Smith was “doing a little better today!”