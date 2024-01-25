Ohio boy fights rare disease, plus learn about prostate cancer myths and psychedelics for PTSD
‘GUT-WRENCHING’ – Emily Blackburn is pushing for research and funds to help her 8-year-old son, Grayson Naff, who has a rare and fatal childhood disease. Continue reading…
DEMENTIA DIVIDE – Alzheimer’s researchers have identified five different subgroups among people with the disease. Continue reading…
MEN’S HEALTH ALERT – Amid several high-profile cases, an oncologist debunks several myths about prostate cancer. Continue reading…
OZEMPIC OVERDOSES – As poison control centers field more calls related to semaglutide, doctors urge caution. Continue reading…
WINTER ‘HIBERNATION’ – Should you live differently in the colder months? Here’s what mental health experts recommend. Continue reading…
EMERGENCY CHECKLIST – Ensure winter driving safety by keeping these essentials in your car. Continue reading…
PSYCHEDELICS FOR PTSD – Here’s why a Marine veteran is pushing for the approval of MDMA and magic mushrooms for mental health treatment. Continue reading…
GOURMET GADGETS – These 5 food and cooking gifts are perfect for the dinner party host in your life. Continue reading…
CANCER ALERT – Among people under 50, there is a new leading cause of cancer deaths. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…
TUMMY TOUCHES – Is it ever OK to touch a pregnant woman’s belly? Etiquette experts and moms weigh in. Continue reading…
