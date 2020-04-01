NYC’s coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

The Big Apple’s coronavirus death toll topped 1,000 on Tuesday afternoon — with 164 people succumbing to the illness since the morning, city data shows.

The increase in fatalities from this morning’s death toll of 932 brought the number to 1,096.

That means at least 1,095 people have fallen victim to COVID-19 in the little more than two weeks since March 14, when the first death was reported in the Big Apple.

Some 41,771 people had been infected in the five boroughs as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The first case was reported March 1.

Queens remained the hardest-hit borough with 13,869 cases, followed by Brooklyn at 11,160 and The Bronx with 7,814. Manhattan had 6,539 and Staten Island 2,354.

At least 8,549 people have been hospitalized.