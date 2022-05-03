NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City’s COVID-19 alert level has been upgraded to “medium,” the second-lowest out of four levels.

According to the state’s health department, citing data as of April 29, there have been 209.02 new cases per 100,000 people in the city over the last seven days.

The percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is 2.89% and increasing, with new hospital admissions rising to 6.7 per 100,000 people in the last week.

Manhattan and Staten Island, respectively, have the highest transmission rates per 100,000 residents.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Monday that there are 26.13 daily virus cases per 100,000 people in the State and an average of 27.11 cases per 100,000 people over the seven previous days.

She noted that there were 5,107 new daily cases, 1,920 hospitalizations and 15 new deaths.

Data from Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus resource center showed 8,136 new daily cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday.

The Department of Health shows that the majority of cases in New York are subvariants of omicron, including BA.2, BA.2.12, BA.2.12.1 and BA.1.1.

Fox 5 said Monday that while the city is recommending people avoid crowded indoor gatherings and put on a face mask in public indoor settings, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he was not yet ready to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.

“As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks. If you are at a higher risk for severe disease due to age, underlying health conditions or because you are unvaccinated, consider additional precautions such as avoiding crowded indoor gatherings,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan reportedly said in a statement.

