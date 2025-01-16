Nutritionists react to the red food dye ban: ‘Took far too long’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially announced a ban on red dye No. 3, or erythrosine, from foods and oral medications due to a potential cancer risk.

Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye (Red 3) from their products, and drug manufacturers have until January 2028, as reported by the Associated Press.

The dye was removed from cosmetics nearly 35 years ago for the same cancer-related concerns.

FDA BANS RED FOOD DYE DUE TO POTENTIAL CANCER RISK

Following the Wednesday announcement of the new ban, nutritionists and other health experts applauded the removal of the additives from America’s food supply.

Los Angeles-based registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein shared her excitement about the FDA “finally” banning the synthetic dye that has been in candy, cereals and strawberry-flavored drinks for “far too long.”

“What is wild is that this decision comes over three decades after the same dye was banned in cosmetics like lipstick because there was enough evidence linking it to cancer in animals,” she told Fox News Digital.

CALIFORNIA PROPOSES BILL TO BAN SOME FOOD PRODUCTS WHILE NUTRITIONISTS FRET ABOUT ‘GROSS’ INGREDIENTS

“For years, consumer advocacy groups and researchers have pushed for this change, citing not only cancer risks but also potential links to hyperactivity and ADHD in kids.”

Certified holistic nutritionist and The Power of Food Education founder Robin DeCicco, based in New York, commented that “it’s about time” Red 3 was banned.

“It never made sense to me why the dye was taken out of lipsticks and blushes 30 years ago but has been allowed to be in our food supply,” she reiterated to Fox News Digital. “There has been evidence of the dye causing cancer in rats for decades.”

“Our kids deserved better, and it’s frustrating that it took this long for action to be taken.”

Muhlstein expressed that while the ban is an “obvious win for public health,” she still feels “frustrated” that it took so long.

“The FDA became aware of the risks in the 1980s, and other countries, like those in the EU, banned red dye No. 3 years ago,” she noted. “Yet big food manufacturers lobbied hard to delay this decision because these artificial dyes are cheap, convenient and profitable.”

The dye was commonly used in products that are primarily marketed to children, she noted, such as colorful lollipops, candies and breakfast cereals.

“Our kids deserved better, and it’s frustrating that it took this long for action to be taken,” Muhlstein added.

‘Stay informed’

Muhlstein commented that while the ban is a “step forward,” it’s also a reminder to “stay informed about what we’re feeding our families.”

Red dye No. 3 is included in other products that aren’t so obvious, including some pre-packaged vegan meats, fruit cups, mini muffin snacks, mashed potatoes, yellow rice and sugar-free water flavors, according to experts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

DeCicco encouraged consumers to always read the ingredient label and to look for natural replacements for these products.

“It’s not about deprivation or restriction – I always say it’s about eating foods with high-quality ingredients,” she said. “The ingredients matter more than anything else, and they’re out there.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

“I have worked with many families with kids who have ADHD, and removing sugar and artificial food dyes and additives can in some cases lessen symptoms (as one part of treatment),” DeCicco added.

Colorful food without carcinogens

While nutritionists recommend that consumers stay away from foods that contain red dye or erythrosine on the label, there are healthier, natural alternatives to keep food fun.

Muhlstein recommends adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of pomegranate juice to a baking recipe, such as vanilla cake, to give the batter a natural red hue.

She also suggests mixing crushed-up, freeze-dried strawberries into white frosting or whipped cream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Beetroot powder, hibiscus powder and even mashed raspberries are great alternatives, too,” she added.

Fox News Digital’s Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.