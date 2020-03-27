North Dakota confirms first coronavirus-related death

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The state of North Dakota has confirmed its first coronavirus-related death on Friday and said the victim was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. The man, from Cass County, acquired COVID-19 through community spread, according to the state’s department of health.

“Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a press release. “Each of us has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect those most vulnerable to the disease – our elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions. We’re all in this together.”

As of Friday, North Dakota had reported at least 65 positive cases of coronavirus, adding to the nationwide tally of over 86,000. There have been at least 1,300 deaths in the U.S. as a result of the illness, with at least 43 states confirming fatalities.

“My heart is with the friends, family, and caregivers who are grieving,” State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said in the press release. “As a courtesy, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time. Now more than ever, we need to take care of each other and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”

North Dakota has closed athletic facilities and theaters as well as restricted bars and restaurants to curbside takeout and delivery in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.