No-sew coronavirus face mask instructions: US surgeon general gives a quick how-to in viral video

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants you to cover your face — at least while in public.

As the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to overwhelm America’s health care workers who grapple to treat the worst patients, the federal health agency is urging citizens to do their part in stopping the spread — which now includes protecting your face with some type of cloth covering when you step out of the safety of your home to restock on essential goods such as groceries or medications.

The CDC only recently changed its recommendations “in light of new evidence” that shows “a significant portion” of those with the novel virus is either asymptomatic – meaning they lack symptoms altogether – or presymptomatic, meaning they can spread the virus to others without first showing signs of it themselves.

“This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” the CDC states in its updated guidelines.

A facial covering – not to be confused with a surgical mask or, more importantly, an N95 respirator, which both are in seriously low supply and should be reserved for our frontline medical workers – can be made from a few simple items likely found around your home, no sewing required.

In a 45-second video, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams shows Americans how to make a facial covering using an old T-shirt and two rubber bands. Check out the video below.