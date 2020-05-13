No NYC pedestrian deaths reported amid coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City has not recorded any pedestrian deaths amid the coronavirus lockdown, officials say.

Outlets reported a 58-day long stretch without pedestrian fatalities, the longest since 1983, when the city began its tracking.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Unfortunately some drivers are taking advantage of our empty streets to speed recklessly, and we know we can never let up our vigilance,” said Polly Trottenberg, Department of Transportation commissioner, before the City Council Transportation Committee, ABC 7 reported.

Trottenberg said the DOT issued double the violations as compared to before the coronavirus outbreak, the outlet wrote.

WASHINGTON STATE CHOIR PRACTICE DEEMED CORONAVIRUS ‘SUPERSPREADER EVENT,’ REPORT SAYS

“We are continuing to install 60 new speed cameras each month, and plan to meet our goal of standing up the largest speed camera program in the world,” Trottenberg said, according to ABC 7.

New York City pedestrians and cyclists can also take advantage of an eventual 100-miles of car-free streets offered through the Open Streets program for an easier time social distancing while outdoors.

Open Streets are available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; through traffic is not permitted while Open Streets are in effect, according to the city’s official webpage. Find Open Streets locations across the boroughs here.