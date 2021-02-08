New York man gets COVID-19 vaccine, dies soon after: official

A man in his seventies died in Manhattan, N.Y., on Sunday shortly after he received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health commissioner.

The unnamed elderly patient collapsed as he was leaving the Javits Center vaccination site, according to Dr. Howard Zucker, New York State health commissioner.

SOUTH AFRICA SUSPENDS ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINES AFTER STUDY FINDS LIMITED IMPACT ON VARIANT

Though security and first responders were by the man’s side in a matter of seconds, said Zucker, the man died soon after in the hospital.

“The incident occurred approximately 25 minutes after he was vaccinated, and following the required 15 minute observation period where he exhibited no adverse reactions or any distress,” reads an emailed statement sent to Fox News. “Initial indications are that the man did not have any allergic reaction to the vaccine.”

It was not immediately clear which vaccine the man received.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zucker reiterated that the recently approved vaccines are safe, which is also the larger consensus held among public health experts. The health commissioner said vaccines, mask use and social distancing will help to ultimately conquer the pandemic.

“I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” he said.