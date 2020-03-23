New York hospital network, fearing coronavirus spread, will no longer allow partners in birthing units

Expectant mothers who deliver their babies at New York-Presbyterian hospitals in and around the Big Apple will now have to go through the process without their partners at their side – all because of the coronavirus.

The New York City-based hospital network has announced that partners hoping to witness the life-changing moment are now prohibited from being inside its labor and delivery rooms over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, New York City has 10,674 confirmed cases, while Westchester County to its north has 1,873, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

“With our focus on the best interests of our new mothers and children, we have made the decision not to permit visitors, including birthing partners and support persons, for our obstetric patients,” New York-Presbyterian said in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

“We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote patient safety,” it added.

A source told the New York Post that women admitted to the network’s labor and delivery units will be screened for coronavirus regardless of their current health – and will also have to don face masks.

Before the changes, New York-Presbyterian was allowing women in labor to have visitors during the outbreak, the newspaper adds.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for additional comment.