New York coronavirus cases increase to 33

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a total of 33 positive coronavirus cases in New York state. Previously, the state had confirmed 22 cases; Cuomo confirmed an additional 11 at a press release on Friday.

Gov. Cuomo addressed the increase in cases, explaining the state is testing more individuals.

“The more you test, the more positives you will find, and remember, we are predominantly testing people who have a higher probability because they are in the chain of contact with people who have already tested positive,” Cuomo said.

In the state, 44 people are in mandatory quarantine, while 4,000 individuals are in precautionary quarantine.

Those in mandatory quarantine are people who have either tested positive, been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive, returned from a level 2 or 3 country (per the CDC) or any person a local healthcare provider says should be quarantined. Precautionary quarantine is for those who returned from a level 2 or 3 country and have no symptoms of coronavirus, have been in proximate, but not direct, contact with a person who tested positive, and any person a healthcare provider believes needs to be quarantined as a precaution.

Most cases of mandatory quarantine are in Westchester County, with 33. In New York City, nine are in mandatory quarantine, while 2,700 are in precautionary.

Cuomo, who described the virus as “like a flu on steroids,” also emphasized that “more people are dying from the flu than dying from coronavirus.”