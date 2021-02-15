New York confirms South African coronavirus variant case

New York has confirmed a case of the South African coronavirus variant in a patient who was transferred to a city hospital from Connecticut.

In a press conference held Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that at this time, there is no evidence of further spread pertaining to the case. He made the announcement moments before revealing that the city would begin a phased re-opening of overnight subway service starting next Monday.

