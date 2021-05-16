New York among states waiting to lift mask mandate for vaccinated people

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped mask indoor mask mandates for people fully vaccinated against coronavirus, some states are hesitant to immediately do away with facial covering requirements. In New York, for example, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying he received the newly revised CDC guidance and is “reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”

But one of those surrounding states, Connecticut, is seemingly embracing the new guidance.

“Outdoor masking is no longer required for anybody, vaccinated or unvaccinated unless you are in a very tight area, one of those particularly large events, where I would still recommend it, especially to those who are unvaccinated,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a press conference Thursday. “Indoor masking will still be required for the unvaccinated for a little bit longer.”

One of New York’s other neighbors, however, New Jersey, is taking a little longer to decide.

“Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking requirements,” a spokesperson said, according to NorthJersey.com. “We continue to move forward in our efforts to vaccinate all willing and eligible individuals who live, work or study in New Jersey.”

Several others said they will review the guidance before issuing an update, including officials in Virginia, Massachusetts, California, North Carolina and Washington D.C.

Others have already adopted the new guidance or say they plan to imminently.

Illinois will see revised orders lifting mandates for vaccinated people. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the “scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more.” Colorado will also be revising mask orders soon, and in Kentucky, the governor called the news “outstanding.”

“This is outstanding,” Gov. Andy Beshear said, according to WHAS11. “It means that we are so close to normalcy and we’re going to be changing Kentucky’s mask mandate to be the same with those CDC guidelines.”

Minnesota will see the mask mandates for vaccinated people end Friday, but is leaving businesses in charge of whether it’s required for customers and employees to wear masks. Nevada wasted no time in issuing an update on Thursday following the CDC’s announcement, as did Oregon.

Washington is reportedly following a move similar to Minnesota, and Vermont is expected to issue an update on Friday. Pennsylvania, too, issued new guidance to reflect CDC updates.

Elsewhere, in states that never had a mask mandate, its business as usual. States like South Carolina, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona and 20 others never had a statewide mask mandate in place.

Under the CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks while traveling such as on planes, trains and buses, and when in health care settings and other congregate settings.