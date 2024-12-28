New Year life lessons from country star: ‘Never forget where you came from’

Country music star T. Graham Brown, based in Nashville, has shared his top 15 life lessons for a healthy life with Fox News Digital as the New Year is about to begin.

Brown, 70, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his deeply personal song, “Wine into Water,” which has impacted many people who have faced struggles in life.

His newest album is “From Memphis to Muscle Shoals,” and he’ll be performing at the Carolina Opry with Lorrie Morgan in January, with a host of other performance dates on his schedule.

The recently inducted member of the Grand Ole Opry has a strong faith in God, an unwavering belief in the USA and an abounding love for his wife and partner , Sheila Brown, whom he credits with helping him beat drug and alcohol addiction issues years ago — as he shared with Fox News Digital in an interview.

1. Never forget where you came from if you want to get where you want to go in life.

This is a lesson that Elvis pulled me aside at Graceland one night and shared with me. After hearing it, I applied it to my career. Learn to be humble.

2. There’s no room for ego in this business.

The fans of what you do give everything to you — and if you don’t stay accessible, down to earth, true to your music and true to your beliefs, then they have the right to take it away from you.

3. Never say “no” to a fan who comes up to you to compliment you and ask for an autograph.

Always consider it an honor when someone takes the time to acknowledge you.

It’s the ultimate compliment.

4. Always take the time to stop and smell the roses on your journey toward success.

“It’s the incredible trip you take that’s the most important.”

After all, success is not a place. It’s the incredible trip you take that’s the most important.

So be careful not to overlook your journey by taking time to reflect along the way.

5. Money should not be your barometer for success in your career.

The best barometer will be the friends that you make.

Long after the smoke clears and the fans stop screaming your name, your relationships will be the most important thing and comfort you more. Be sure to cherish them.

6. Never get caught up in believing your own press.

After all, it’s just press.

7. Never stop dreaming.

No matter how old you get, it’s never too late in life to be who you might have been.

Dream big, be big. Dream small, be small.

8. To be successful, surround yourself with people who know more than you do.

They will help you get where you want to go. A great team can help get you much further than going it alone.

9. Use your money and influence to improve the quality of life of those around you.

That’s one of my greatest lessons and joys in life. Paying it forward is an incredible feeling, even if it’s to help a total stranger.

“A public ‘thank you’ is usually worth more to someone than money.”

10. Never continue to worry about a problem you have no control over.

Worry about it once, then let it go — because each time you think about the problem, you’re paying for it over and over again.

Let go and let God.

11. Take time to think through every decision you make in your career, no matter how small you might think it is.

Remember that small decisions are sometimes just as important as the big ones.

12. Always take time to thank and acknowledge the people around you who helped pave the way to your success.

A public “thank you” is usually worth more to someone than money.

13. If you can’t say something good about someone, don’t say anything at all.

It’s a small business and everyone in it usually knows or finds out what is said about them.

14. Never envy someone for the success that they receive.

Be happy for them, as it will help pave the way for your own happiness and success.

15. Don’t ever forget to be thankful for all that comes your way.

It will take you higher than you ever imagined.