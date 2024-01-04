New reason to skip alcohol, changing weight loss goals, and what smoking does to the brain
STICKING WITH IT – Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs may strengthen New Year’s resolutions, experts say. Continue reading…
VIRAL SPREAD – A new COVID variant is currently the fastest-spreading in the U.S., experts say. Here’s what you should know.Continue reading…
UP IN SMOKE – Smoking increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, a new study found. Experts explain the “terrible things” cigarettes do to the brain.Continue reading…
ANTISEMITISM ANXIETY – Jewish students at NYC’s Touro University now have use of a walk-in mental health clinic. Continue reading…
‘SMART PILL’ – A vibrating capsule could aid in weight loss for people who can’t tolerate medication. Dr. Marc Siegel shares the details.Continue reading…
‘NO SAFE AMOUNT’ – Here’s why some experts are recommending cutting back on alcohol to reduce cancer risk.Continue reading…
TROPICAL TREATMENT – A new cream made from pineapples could revolutionize burn care, researchers say.Continue reading…
DR. GOOGLE – These were the top health-related searches for 2023, according to Google.Continue reading…
ABCs OF BETTER ZZZs – Enjoy a restful New Year with these 9 sleep tips and tidbits from 2023.Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)