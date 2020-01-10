New Mexico boy, 1, becomes state’s first pediatric flu death of season

A 1-year-old boy in New Mexico has become the state’s first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 season.

The boy, who was not identified, was from Roosevelt County, officials with the New Mexico Department of Health announced this week. No other details were provided and it’s not currently clear if the boy had received the flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for any child 6 months of age or older.

“(The) seasonal flu vaccine covers multiple strains, including the ones currently circulating, and it is not too late to get vaccinated,” Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a statement, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from influenza and, given the fact that this season hasn’t peaked yet, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

The death follows at least 52 other pneumonia and flu-related deaths since October, officials said, according to the outlet.

The news comes after reports emerged this week that a 10-year-old Texas boy died after contracting the flu. Jaxon Campbell, a student at Austin Elementary School in Coppell, was remembered for his positive and can-do attitude by his teammates and friends in the community.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Health did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on Friday.